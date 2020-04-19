Dong Thap Province establishes Tan Kieu Industrial Park

The industrial park invested by Dong Thap Construction and Building Materials Joint Stock Company will cover an area of more than 148 hectares with a total investment of more than VND1.26 trillion. Of which, construction cost is nearly VND709 billion and compensation for site clearance is around VND382 billion. Investment capital includes more than VND476 billion from the national budget, of which, the central budget is VND90 billion, funded by the target program to support infrastructure development of high-tech parks, industrial parks, industrial clusters, and high-tech agricultural zones, and more than VND386 billion from the provincial budget for site clearance and construction preparation.



The operation duration of Tan Kieu Industrial Park is 50 years.

By Huynh Loi – Translated by Bao Nghi