E-commerce floor for lychee launched

The e-commerce floor is being implemented by the northern province of Bac Giang's Luc Ngan district.

It aims to diversify the channels of marketing and trade of lychee products, as the COVID-19 pandemic makes it difficult for foreign traders to come directly in Luc Ngan to buy the fruit.

In order for the floor to operate smoothly, businesses have been given solutions such as cold storage for canned agricultural products, transportation, and potential markets including China, the European Union (EU) and Japan.

They are also equipped with general knowledge about the trading floor and management skills, as well as how to increase sales, profits, and customer confidence in the Luc Ngan lychee brand.

The total output of lychee in Bac Giang province was estimated at 16,725 tonnes with the average selling price of VND25,000 per kilogramme by the afternoon of June 1.

Vietnamplus