E-commerce growth of Vietnam achieves 18 percent in 2020

Thanks to that, Vietnam is the only country in Southeast Asia posting double-digit e-commerce growth. Large corporations in the world, such as Google, Temasek, and Bain&Company, forecast that with a growth rate of 29 percent in the period 2020-2025, the scale of Vietnam's digital economy will possibly exceed $52 billion and hold the third place in the ASEAN by 2025.





By Phuc Van – Translated by Bao Nghi