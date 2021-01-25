Thanks to that, Vietnam is the only country in Southeast Asia posting double-digit e-commerce growth. Large corporations in the world, such as Google, Temasek, and Bain&Company, forecast that with a growth rate of 29 percent in the period 2020-2025, the scale of Vietnam's digital economy will possibly exceed $52 billion and hold the third place in the ASEAN by 2025.
E-commerce growth of Vietnam achieves 18 percent in 2020
According to information from the E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, last year, the Covid-19 pandemic caused difficulties to the global economy and disruption to production and business activities. However, it helped the e-commerce growth of Vietnam to reach 18 percent, with a scale of US$11.8 billion.