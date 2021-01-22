E-commerce site for high-quality Vietnamese goods debuts in HCMC

The site forms part of the second phase of the “Go Online” project, carried out under a partnership between the Business Association of High-quality Vietnamese Products and the Digital Transformation Alliance DTS.



It is a trade platform for all Vietnamese products earning the “High-quality” title and for producers to promote products and trade.

Each business will be provided with a virtual store on the site to share information and images of their goods, said Huynh Quang Hien, Operations Manager at the Centre for Business Studies and Assistance (BSA). He expects the site will be well-received by customers.

The first online trade fair of the site will take place from January 23 to February 5, selling products for the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday. It features high-quality products made by the Bao Minh Confectionary JSC, the Thang Loi International Garment JSC, Vinh Thanh Dat Food, Anh Kim Food, Jimmy Food, and others.