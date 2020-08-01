674 Vietnamese seafood enterprises eligible to export to Taiwan (China)





According to TFDA, this list has been valid since July 10, 2020.Vietnam's seafood export to Taiwan accounts for 1.4 percent of Vietnam's total seafood export value.Taiwan is Vietnam’s the eighth largest importer for shrimp, mainly giant tiger prawn and white-leg shrimp, etc and a potential market of Vietnamese shrimp with diverse tastes and crowded Vietnamese communities.

By Dung Le- Translate by Huyen Huong