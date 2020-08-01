  1. Business
  2. Economy

674 Vietnamese seafood enterprises eligible to export to Taiwan (China)

SGGP
The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has just sent a document to Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei to announce a list of 674 Vietnamese seafood enterprises meeting the export standard to Taiwan (China), an increase of 36 enterprises compared with October 2019.

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

According to TFDA, this list has been valid since July 10, 2020.

Vietnam's seafood export to Taiwan accounts for 1.4 percent of Vietnam's total seafood export value. 

Taiwan is Vietnam’s the eighth largest importer for shrimp, mainly giant tiger prawn and white-leg shrimp, etc and a potential market of Vietnamese shrimp with diverse tastes and crowded Vietnamese communities.

By Dung Le- Translate by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more