Durian, pomelo, passion fruit in row to be exported to China





According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the total import-export turnover of agricultural products between Vietnam and China reached more than US$9.8 billion in the first nine months of 2020, down 8.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Most exported product groups to China have tended to decreased, of these vegetables and fruits export turnover totaled US$1.4 billion, down 25.9 percent.Currently, there are nine types of fresh fruits from Vietnam allowed to export to China through the official channels, including dragon fruit, watermelon, litchi, longan, banana, mango, jackfruit, rambutan and mangosteen.In addition to durian, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development continues to complete export licensing procedures for pomelo, passion fruit, avocado, sugar-apple, coconut, Lanxangia tsaoko and pineapple in row to the Chinese market; and signed a protocol on black jelly and sweet potato exports to China.As for granting codes before entering the market, the Department of Plan Protection said that 47 provinces submitted 1,735 codes of planting area on 180,000 hectares for nine kinds of fresh fruit and 1,832 codes of packing establishments. Of which, the Mekong Delta region submitted 628 planting area codes and 924 packing facilities for products exported to China.

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong