Forestry exports reach US$5.3 billion in six months

Export revenue of forestry products hit over US$5.3 billion in the first six months of 2020, up 2.7 percent over the same period last year, reported the Vietnam Administration of Forestry.

The administration predicted that in the whole year, total exports of the products will reach between 11.75 to US$12 billion.



In the first half of this year, Vietnam imported US$1.12 billion worth of wood and wood products, down 8.8 percent year on year. The agency estimated the yearly figure at around US$2.55 billion, the same as in 2019.



In the first six months, 106,300 hectares of forest were planted, fulfilling 48.3 percent of the yearly target of 220,000 hectares.