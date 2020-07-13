  1. Business
Forestry exports reach US$5.3 billion in six months

VNA
Export revenue of forestry products hit over US$5.3 billion in the first six months of 2020, up 2.7 percent over the same period last year, reported the Vietnam Administration of Forestry.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The administration predicted that in the whole year, total exports of the products will reach between 11.75 to US$12 billion.

In the first half of this year, Vietnam imported US$1.12 billion worth of wood and wood products, down 8.8 percent year on year. The agency estimated the yearly figure at around US$2.55 billion, the same as in 2019.

In the first six months, 106,300 hectares of forest were planted, fulfilling 48.3 percent of the yearly target of 220,000 hectares.

