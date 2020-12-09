Vietnam expects to widen export of agricultural products to China

The video conference between Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam Mr. Nguyen Xuan Cuong and delegates of General Administration of Customs (GAC) of the People’s Republic of China



As for the livestock products, after the online assessment report, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Cuong asked the partner to speed up the procedures for signing the protocol, approval on the phytosanitary certification and issuing codes for Vietnamese exporters.

For the dairy products, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam informed that five Vietnamese factories have been licensed for exporting their products to China in recent years. As this reason, it is expected that extra manufactures would be licensed to the market.



Responding to the proposals of Vietnam, Mr. Ni Yuefeng said that although two sides have had many positive results in evaluating Vietnam's durian and sweet potato, with only on-the-spot inspection left as China cannot send experts to Vietnam due to COVID-19.



He added that China has informed Vietnam about a risk review of its pomelo and passion fruit and hoped that Vietnam would provide feedback shortly.



Regarding to bird’s nest products, China had completed their quality assessment so both nations could conduct specific technical agreement for promoting export of this product to the market as soon as possible.



Responding to the proposals of Vietnam related to licensing extra dairy factories, seafood enterprises and seafood products, Mr. Ni Yuefeng said that China was evaluating documents according to the process. It is expected that some businesses would be exported their milk products to China in the upcoming time.



In the current context of the developing Covid-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese minister proposed the General Administration of Customs of China to consider and perform online inspection for Vietnamese durian and sweet potato via the video conference, thereby promoting agricultural trade development between the two countries. In addition, he also suggested functional agencies of the partner to give priority to granting licenses for pomelo and passion fruit that the Vietnamese side has completed.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong