Vietnamese rice more pricey than Thai rice

The country was also the world’s second biggest rice exporter in volume and value.In the first seven months of the year, the country’s rice export volume reached nearly 4 million tons with a value of US$2 billion, an increase of 11 percent in value and a decrease of 1.5 percent in volume over the same period in 2019.On August 11, the 5-percent broken rice of Vietnam was priced at US$493 a ton while the 5-percent broken rice of Thailand was priced at US$473 a ton.The price of 25 percent-broken rice of Vietnam hit US$468 a ton and the 25-percent broken rice of Thailand reached US$452 a ton.According to some experts, improved rice quality and logistics infrastructure in addition to the Covid-19 outbreak has led to high import demand of countries and high export price of Vietnamese rice.

By Quy Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong