Vietnam's forestry export reaches over US$13 billion in 2020





According to Vietnam Administration of Forestry, the export value of the forestry sector reached US$13.17 billion, an increase of 5.4 percent over the 2020 target and 16.4 percent over the same period in 2019 in the context of complicated and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.In 2020, the whole country planted an extra of 230,288 hectares of forest, meeting 105 percent of the year plan.However, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development admitted that deforestation has still been happening.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Huyen Huong