  1. Business
  2. Economy

Vietnam's forestry export reaches over US$13 billion in 2020

SGGP
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong yesterday hosted a summary conference for the forestry sector in 2020, setting the target of US$14 billion export turnover from wood and forest products in 2021.

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

According to Vietnam Administration of Forestry, the export value of the forestry sector reached US$13.17 billion, an increase of 5.4 percent over the 2020 target and 16.4 percent over the same period in 2019 in the context of complicated and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the whole country planted an extra of 230,288 hectares of forest, meeting 105 percent of the year plan. 

However, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development admitted that deforestation has still been happening.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more