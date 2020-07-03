  1. Business
Vietnam’s trade surplus exceeds US$4 billion in first half of 2020

SGGP
According to the report from the General Department of Vietnam Customs, Vietnam's trade balance of goods was in a surplus of over US$4 billion in the first six months of the year. 

According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, the number of imported cars in June reaches 44.5 percent compared to the last month. (Photo: Van Phuc)

In June, the total value of import and export goods was estimated at US$41.5 billion, up 11.1 percent over the previous month. Of which, total export value reached US$21 billion, down 9.5 percent and import value was about US$20.5 billion, up 12.8 percent. Compared to the same period of 2019, the country's export value decreased 2 percent and the import value increased by 5 percent.

In June, 2020, Vietnam's trade balance of goods was estimated at US$500 million in a surplus. 

In the first six months of the year, total value of import and export goods hit US$238.4 billion, down 2.1 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Accordingly, crude oil and different types of mine are the main export items of Vietnam; meanwhile, all types of fuel and gasoline, computer, electronic products and components, machinery, equipment, tools, replacement parts, iron and steel, automobile are Vietnam’s top imported products. 

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

