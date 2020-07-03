Vietnam’s trade surplus exceeds US$4 billion in first half of 2020

In June, the total value of import and export goods was estimated at US$41.5 billion, up 11.1 percent over the previous month. Of which, total export value reached US$21 billion, down 9.5 percent and import value was about US$20.5 billion, up 12.8 percent. Compared to the same period of 2019, the country's export value decreased 2 percent and the import value increased by 5 percent.
In June, 2020, Vietnam's trade balance of goods was estimated at US$500 million in a surplus.
In the first six months of the year, total value of import and export goods hit US$238.4 billion, down 2.1 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
Accordingly, crude oil and different types of mine are the main export items of Vietnam; meanwhile, all types of fuel and gasoline, computer, electronic products and components, machinery, equipment, tools, replacement parts, iron and steel, automobile are Vietnam’s top imported products.
