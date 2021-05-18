Efforts underway to export 100 tonnes of lychees to Australia

Along with a programme to build national trademarks and promote lychee exports to Australia, the office has assigned officials to respond to requests for support in dealing with import procedures, via huongtvau@gmail.com or huongnt@moit.gov.vn.

The office has strengthened advertisements for Vietnamese lychees and introduced attractive promotional programmes. Products processed from lychees will also be introduced.

It has also proposed that local authorised agencies assist it in speeding up customs procedures for Vietnamese lychees.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, despite the impact of COVID-19 on transportation activities, lychee exports to Australia in 2020 still rose 188 percent compared to 2019.

Together with conducting a survey to identify local customers still to become familiar with the yellowish colour of lychees after they undergo irradiation, the Vietnam Trade Office has also adjusted its advertising programmes and coordinated with Vietnamese exporters to improve the efficiency of promotional efforts.

Market surveys show that Vietnamese lychees are popular among Australian consumers thanks to their special taste.

Vietnamplus