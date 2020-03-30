Enterprises assist Government in lowering pig price to VND60,000 per kilogram

According to the report of the MARD, the ministry has continuously held several meetings and directly worked with large animal husbandry enterprises to direct production and promote safe repopulation of pig herd to gradually take initiative in the sources of supply, contributing to the stabilization of pork prices.



As a result, large animal husbandry enterprises, including CP Vietnam, Dabaco, Mavin, Masan, and GreenFeed, have collaborated and joined hands with the Government to implement the commitments to lower the prices of pork to keep the leading role in stabilizing the market. Up to now, these enterprises have reduced the price of pigs to VND73,000-VND76,000 per kilogram.



At the same time, the ministry has proposed to import a large amount of pork. To ensure the harmony of interests between producers, distributors, and consumers, since the end of last year, the Government has allowed increasing imports of pork. By March 27, imported pork exceeded 39,191 tons, an increase of 312 percent compared to the same period last year.



However, the prices of pork have not declined as much as the Government’s expectation, even in some places, the prices of pork remain at high levels.



Therefore, at first, the price of pigs will be reduced from VND75,000 per kilogram to VND70,000 per kilogram and by the end of the second quarter and the third quarter, it will be cut to VND65,000-VND60,000 per kilogram.



According to the ministry, to achieve this target, besides the effort of the ministry, provinces, and business community, it needs the cooperation of the Ministry of Industry (MoIT) and Trade and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in supporting Vietnamese enterprises to seek reasonable sources of supply in exporting countries amid the context that the Covid-19 pandemic spread widely, affecting trade activities, and organizing imports of pork under the Prime Minister’s direction. The Ministry of Finance should consider and issue a policy to reduce import tariffs for enterprises importing pork.



Especially, the MoIT needs to control well the supply chain of pork in the market and prevent speculation and overcharging, especially at the intermediary stages.



Besides, the People’s Committee of provinces and municipalities direct, guide, and create favorable conditions for people and enterprises to repopulate, increase, and expand the scale of their pig herds, ensuring biosecurity, disease safety, and supply and demand under the direction of the Government.



The National Steering Committee 389 and provinces need to timely prevent, uncover, and strictly punish cases of smuggling, illegal transportation, and trade of pigs and pork products out of the country.



Enterprises continued to pledge that they will join hands with the Government in reducing the cost prices and the selling prices of pork to promptly stabilize food prices.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi