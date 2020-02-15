Enterprises enjoy tax exemption on goods imported for Covid-19 prevention

The general department required customs agencies to check and review papers to help businesses, who have done customs declaration with commodity codes unsuitable with instructions in the document from February 2-14, so that they can enjoy tax exemption.



The list of duty-free products comprises facemask, antiseptic hand sanitizer, materials for making medical facemask, other materials and equipment such as epidemic prevention suits.

The General Department of Vietnam Customs required businesses importing duty-free products to report to the custom agency in the import place about goods using situation after authorized agencies issue a document announcing the end of the epidemic. The report must be sent within 60 days from the announcement day at the latest.

In case businesses do not send the report after 60 days, customs agencies will set up plan on post-clearance inspection and handle violations as per regulations.

The general department asked customs agencies in provinces and cities to send it a report about the volume of duty-free goods, the amount of tax exempted in the 10th day every month, the volume of duty-free goods in stock within 65 days after authorized agencies announce the end of the epidemic at the latest.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Phuong Ho