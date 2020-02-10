Enterprises import fabric materials to make face masks

The Office of the Ministry of Industry and Trade on February 10 said that many enterprises have been looking for face mask suppliers or fabric material suppliers to make face masks to provide the market.

Of which, the Big C supermarket chain signed a contract with an antimicrobial face mask supplier. This weekend, the supermarket will import the first 100,000 face masks.



Fashion chain Canifa had connected with the Vietnam Textile Research Institute to have a batch of antimicrobial fabric to make 100,000 face masks and continued to sell 10,000 antimicrobial face masks yesterday.



VinMart introduced three antimicrobial fabric suppliers to the Vietnam Textile Research Institute.



Fashion chain Ivy also connected with the Vietnam Textile Research Institute to buy a batch of antimicrobial fabric to make 100,000 face masks.



Saigon Co.op supermarket chain also planned to meet Doximex on February 10 to discuss the supply of antimicrobial face masks.



According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Import-Export Department has sent dispatches to medical face mask manufacturers as the demand for medical equipment, especially medical face masks, still soars unexpectedly while the materials for the production of face masks are also scarce.



To support medical face mask manufacturers, the MoIT ordered Vietnam trade offices in foreign countries to quickly seek the source of materials for the production of medical face masks, as well as necessary medical equipment for the fight against the epidemic.



The Import-Export Department has made a list of suppliers who can provide materials, face masks, and some other medical equipment for enterprises to refer to.

