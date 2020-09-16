Enterprises need to cooperate with foreign distributors to expand agro exports

Mr. Do Thang Hai, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, said that the ministry has worked with Walmart, Central Retail, Lotte, and Aeon Mall to have policies to support enterprises to increase export market share. At present, the product categories with the possibility to expand export markets in the coming time include essential goods, foodstuffs, and agro-aquatic products. The representative of Aeon Mall said that his company has 21,517 outlets worldwide. In Vietnam, currently, some products have been participating in the supply chain of Aeon Mall, such as banana, lychee, basa fish, and sweet potato. The company is looking for opportunities to increase its supply capacity from the source of agricultural products, aquatic products, and foodstuffs from Vietnam.



However, many distribution networks said that the biggest shortcoming of Vietnamese enterprises is the small production scale, so the management still has many downsides. For instance, according to the standards of the Aeon mall, products must be controlled for quality and food safety and hygiene from farm to table. However, just a few Vietnamese enterprises can meet this standard. Besides, regulations on the labeling of goods have already been issued, but enterprises are slow in changing. Another problem is that due to weak internal resources, enterprises have not spent much on researching and developing new products. This also limits the ability to access export markets of Vietnamese enterprises.



It is recorded that the total export turnover of Vietnam in the first eight months reached US$174.11 billion, up 1.6 percent over the same period last year.





By Ai Van – Translated by Thuy Doan