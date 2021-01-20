  1. Business

Enterprises save over $200 million for electronic customs procedure application

Director General of the Vietnam Customs Nguyen Van Can yesterday said that enterprises have saved over US$200 million thanks to application of electronic customs procedures.

 

Director General of the Vietnam Customs Nguyen Van Can (Photo: SGGP)

He added that the application of electronic system has helped to reduce the time for customs clearance of a batch of goods from 3-6 hours. For instance, customs clearance time in Vietnam in 2020 dropped from 58 hours to 55 hours for exported commodities while it fell from 62 hours to 56 hours for imported goods; therefore, cost of direct clearance in the border gate went down by US$19 per batch of goods.
Accordingly, businesses have saved more than $200 million for customs clearance and the sector didn’t need to keep commodities in its warehouses, said Mr. Can.
Upon customs declaration, 96.56 percent customs declarants carried out in electronic system.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan

