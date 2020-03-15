Essential consumer goods assured in 2020

According to statistics announced from the Ministry's office, essential commodities are enough to meet resident's demand in 2020.For food products, this year’s rice output is estimated to reach 43.3 million tons, equivalent to 26 million of tons of husked rice while the domestic consumption demand is only around 19 to 20 million tons. Thus, there would still have a surplus for exporting of about 6 million tons of rice.In terms of cattle and poultry meat, the total output of live weight meat of all kind in 2020 is expected to reach 5.5 to 5.8 million tons, an increase of about 10 percent compared to 2019.In particular, pork is estimated at 3.5 million tons, poultry meat could reach 1.36 million tons and buffalo and beef are about 0.48 million tons every year.The Ministry of Industry and Trade estimates that the total supply of such meats is enough to meet the consumption needs of 100 million people, excluding supply of seafood products reaching about 8.2 million tons every year.Concerning to fruits and vegetables, the total production of fruits and vegetables reached about 40 to 50 million tons, meeting domestic demand and export.In terms of sugar, the domestic production will reach about 1 million tons, of which the capacity of the plants can reach 1.5 million tons.Regarding to medical products in 2020, the value of domestically produced medicine will be estimated at US$ 2.9 billion while the value of imported medicine will be estimated at US$ 4.35 billion and the value of exported one will be at US$ 165 million.Therefore, the plan of medicine supply and production is expected to meet the demand of people in 2020.For food export, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will proactively join hands with other ministries and agencies to take advantage of opportunities to export Vietnamese agricultural products to other countries after the Covid-19 epidemic abates.Annually, the national rice stock still reserves 200,000 to 300,000 tons of rice which is planned for supporting natural disaster or disease- hit localities.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong