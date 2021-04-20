EU applies stricter regulations on imported products of animal origin

Accordingly, the new EU regulations 2020/2236 changing the approach of controls on composite products imported into the EU will come into effect as of April 21 this year.Earlier, the EU regulated that composite products containing more than half of products of animal origin were applied the same controls as foods of animal origin. Composite products containing less than half of products of animal origin were applied the same controls as foods of plant origin.All composite products containing animal products, such as milk, eggs, meat, and seafood, must be accompanied by an animal health certificate or supplementary protection certificates of manufacturers, and dairy products must have a heat treatment certificate.Animal-derived ingredients, except gelatin and collagen, used to manufacture composite products must originate from third countries, with an approved control plan on residues for specific ingredients.The MoIT said that the EU had introduced the animal health certification template for imported composite products, which has been implemented since 2012. The current certification requirements for composite products will continue to be valid until April 21, 2021.According to the new EU regulations, after April 21, import requirements will no longer be based on the percentage of ingredients of animal origin but animal health or public health risk from the use of those composite products.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha