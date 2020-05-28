EVFTA disseminated among businesses

Negotiations began and ended amid the rapid development of economic, trade, and investment relations between Vietnam and the EU. The deal is expected to have a positive impact on both, with tariffs on nearly 100 percent of Vietnam’s exports to the EU to be eliminated after a short period of time.



Among all its FTAs, the EVFTA has the highest level of commitment from a partner to Vietnam. Many experts believed it will create a huge boost for the country’s exports, helping it diversify markets and export items.

VCCI said it will coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Vietnam International Arbitration Center, the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (Eurocham), the General Department of Vietnam Customs, and the Central Institute for Economic Management to host workshops entitled “International trade under the EVFTA - Incentives and opportunities Vietnamese businesses need to take advantage of”.

Slated for June 17 in Hanoi and June 19 in HCMC, the workshops will provide the latest information on Government policies encouraging economic recovery post-COVID-19 as well as on prospects in Europe for certain Vietnamese goods, disease containment and trade exchanges between European countries, and legal issues in international trade.