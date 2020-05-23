Experts propose to set up special team to attract foreign investors

Participants said that many investors have thought Vietnam as a safe investment destination after the Southeast Asian country has driven the Covid-19 pandemic away. The country has therefore great advantages in post-Covid-19 but it must come up with good solutions to lure investment.



According to experts, the investment tended to pour into four industries including information technology and high technology, electronic equipment, e-commerce and logistics, consumer goods and retail.

Moreover, experts said that most investors expect coherent and stable policies and leaders at all level-agencies must strictly meet their commitment. For years, scores of investors and corporations arrived in Vietnam to find information of investment opportunities or expand their investment projects in localities.

Accordingly, participants said setting up a special investment promotion team to support and help potential investors who intended to shift investment to Vietnam to remove barriers.

Concluding the meeting, the Prime Minister said that to get success, the country must invest in domestic and foreign investment development.

In addition to initial success in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, all agencies must focus on economic growth. Being a poor country, Vietnam must do faster basing on its own strength to earn achievements.

Under the Prime Minister’s direction, all agencies must satisfy investors’ requirement to generate benefits for the two sides. However, during investment attraction, agencies must take heed of big multinational groups utilizing new cutting-edge and environmentally - friendly technologies.

PM Phuc urged to embark on a project to address bottlenecks for investors such as land clearance and human resources. He approved to setting up a special team headed by the Minister of Planning and Investment to solve this matter.

PM Phuc noted that it is necessary to create favorable condition for all economic sectors, particularly private firms.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong