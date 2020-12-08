Export turnover of many agricultural products exceeds US$2 billion

Up to now, there are many items with export turnover exceeding $2 billion, including coffee with an export turnover of $2.5 billion, rice with $2.8 billion, cashew nuts with $2.9 billion, vegetables and fruits with $3 billion, shrimps with $3.4 billion, and furniture with $8.4 billion.



The VN-Index extended its winning streak to the fifth day on December 7 to approach 1,030 points, reaching the highest level in 2019. Many stocks in the banking, securities, and steel sectors advanced sharply. Particularly, HSG, NKG, HBS, and AGR all hit the ceiling prices; API rocketed 8 percent; BVS jumped 6.2 percent; SSI rose 2.5 percent; TL soared 5.5 percent; VGS gained 5.4 percent; VCB added up 2.2 percent; BIDV surged by nearly 3 percent. At the end of the trading session, the VN-Index rallied 8.49 points, or 0.83 percent, to close at 1,029.98 points, with 275 gainers, 149 losers, and 75 unchanged stocks.



On the Hanoi trading floor, the HNX-Index strengthened 1.72 points, or 1.13 percent, to finish at 154.2 points, with 117 gainers, 55 losers, and 57 unchanged stocks.



Market liquidity remained high with a total trading volume of 615 million shares, worth VND11.38 trillion.





By Phuc Van, Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha