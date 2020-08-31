Exports of agro-forestry-aquatic products aim to reach US$41 billion

Of which, exports are estimated at $26.1 billion, down 0.9 percent over the same period last year. Main agricultural products are estimated at nearly $12 billion, down 3.2 percent; husbandry is estimated at $250 million, down 25 percent; seafood is estimated at $5.2 billion, down 5.3 percent; main forest products reached over $7.8 billion, up 10.3 percent. As for imports, in the first eight months of this year, the total turnover is estimated at $19.9 billion, down 2.5 percent over the same period last year. Of which, the import value of main agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products is estimated at $16 billion, down 5.2 percent. Generally, in the first eight months of this year, the whole agro-forestry-fishery sector has a trade surplus of about $ 6.2 billion, up 4.9 percent compared to last year.



In the last months of the year, the MARD has determined to continue monitoring and regularly reporting price fluctuations, the situation of supply and demand of some essential agricultural products, focusing on pork, rice, and vegetables and fruit; monitoring the developments of cattle and poultry diseases, and collating with scenarios on food supply to promptly advise the Government. The ministry will regularly update the developments and situations in key markets affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, promptly advise, report, and propose response solutions; closely monitor the export of agricultural products through the border gates with China.



Moreover, the whole industry will implement synchronously and drastically the recommendations made by the European Union to help Vietnam to remove the yellow card on illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing and head for sustainable marine fisheries development. The industry will focus on directing the implementation of measures to restore the production, processing, and export of forest products.



According to the MARD, if there are no major changes in the world situation, it is likely that the export of agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products will reach about $41 billion this year.





By Hai Mien – Translated by Bao Nghi