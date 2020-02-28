F1 Grand Prix Vietnam faces delay over COVID-19 concerns

The opening three races of the F1 season in Australia, Bahrain and Vietnam are under increasing threat of cancellation.



The Australian Grand Prix is the first race of the season and is scheduled to take place from March 13-15. It will be followed a week later by the next stop in Bahrain from March 20-22, with the Vietnam race set to take place in Hanoi from April 3-5.

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung recently remarked that the city is doing its utmost to prepare for the race. However, if the COVID-19 situation remains complicated, the race could be postponed, he said.

VNA