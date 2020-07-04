Fair on southern agricultural products, food safety opens

The three-day fair, which opened on July 3, also features trade promotion activities and opportunities for links to be established between co-operatives.

Hoang Van Du, Deputy Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture, said it will coordinate with relevant units to organise seven fairs of this kind in cities and provinces nationwide this year.

The fairs aim to promote organic farming production, food safety and hygiene, and local specialties.

Pierre Bertholat, CEO of Central Food Retail Vietnam, said Central Retail, which has played a role in organising the fair, is ready to help farming households, cooperatives, and small and medium-sized enterprises integrate into the modern distribution systems, develop the market, and build their brand names.

