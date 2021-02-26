Fall in January imports of completely-built-up motor cars

The fully-assembled vehicles mainly came from Thailand (4,341 units), China (1,463 units), and Indonesia (1,437), which accounted for 87 percent of the total.

In January, 5,203 nine-seat or less CBU units worth nearly US$102 million were imported, accounting for 62.4 percent and down 27.4 percent month-on-month.

Meanwhile, automobile spare parts and accessories worth US$385 million were imported, compared to $527 million in December; a fall of 27 percent.

According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, 98 percent of total value came from the Republic of Korea ($114 million ), China ($73.3 million), Thailand ($59.4 million ), Japan ($58 million ), India ($23.3 million ), and Indonesia ($15 million).