Farmers in central provinces enjoy bumper crops, high prices

Farmers harvested an estimated production of 20-22 tons of watermelons per hectare. With each hectare of watermelons, after deducting expenses, they earned a profit of around VND60 million.



Mr. Thanh said that farmers had actively converted the area of rubber trees being destroyed by storms. At the same time, local authorities had also zealously directed and encouraged farmers to switch to grow vegetables and other crops on the ineffective growing areas. This year, farmers grew watermelons early and took care of watermelon fields with the right techniques so they harvested lots of fruits.



Ms. Uong Thi Kim Yen, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Huong Son District in Ha Tinh Province, said that up to now, the district is one of the places with the largest growing area of corn in the province. In the last winter crop, the district grew 1,480 hectares of corn and more than 350 hectares of biomass corn to serve the development of animal husbandry. Thanks to favorable weather and effort of farmers, the yield of corn was estimated at above 6,423 tons of corn, more than 100 tons higher than that in the same period last year and the productivity of biomass corn reached 525,400 tons.

By Minh Phong, Duong Quang – Translated by Gia Bao