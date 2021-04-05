Farming, forestry, seafood export value up almost 20 percent in Q1

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), in March alone, exports reached $4.12 billion, up 20 percent from the same month in 2020 and 57.4 percent against the previous month.



In March, the farming, forestry and seafood exports reached US$4.12 billion, up 57.4 percent against the previous month. Photo haiquanonline.vn

In the first quarter, the export revenue of the main agricultural goods reached $4.59 billion and key forestry products $3.94 billion, while fishery exports were estimated at $1.69 billion.

Meanwhile, imports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter hit $7.74 billion, up 44.7 percent.

However, the agriculture sector saw a year-on-year reduction of 18.2 percent in trade surplus to $2.87 billion in the first three months of this year.

Several exports with revenue during January-March that were higher than in the same period last year included rubber, tea, fruit and vegetables, cassava, shrimps and timber, according to the ministry.

Revenue surged by 116 percent to $721 million for rubber, 41.5 percent to $3.7 billion for timber and wooden products, and 49.2 percent to $199 million for rattan, bamboo and sedge products.

There were some products that saw a decrease in export value, such as coffee (down 11.3 percent to $771 million), rice (17.4 percent to $606 million), cashew (5.8 percent to $634 million) and pangasius (2.6 percent to $373 million).

In terms of export markets, Asia accounted for 54.4 percent of total exports, followed by the Americas at 32.2 percent and Europe at 11.8 percent.

Exports to Vietnam’s four main markets, namely the US, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, recorded growth rates of 45.8 percent, 39.5 percent, 3.4 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively.

The ministry said to increase the exports, it will promote international trade promotion activities. At the same time, it will help export firms implement market regulations and overcome technical barriers in agricultural trade in key export markets.

It will also update notices and warnings from trading partners and the World Trade Organization (WTO) member countries.

For the domestic market, the ministry will collect information about prices, production and supply of agricultural products in localities nationwide, especially localities directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.