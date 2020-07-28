FDI capital increases sharply in July





Noticeably, the scale of newly-registered projects, capital adjustment, as well as the capital contribution and purchase of shares also increased significantly, reaching US$5.1 million per new project, $10.7 million per time of capital adjustment, and $3.4 million per time of capital contribution.These figures have been announced by the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment recently.According to the above source, in July this year, Vietnam attracted $3.15 billion of newly-registered and additional capital, capital contribution, and purchase of shares of foreign investors, up 79.8 percent compared to the same period last year and 76.2 percent compared to last month, accounting for 16.7 percent of total investment attraction in the first seven months of this year.In which, there are 202 newly-registered projects with a total capital of $1.02 billion, accounting for 32.6 percent of total investment capital in the month, up 2.8 percent compared to June this year and up to 19.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Noticeably, there are many large-scale production projects, valuing from $100 million - $150 million this month.In the same period, there were 93 times of capital adjustment with total additional capital of nearly $992.2 million, accounting for 31.5 percent of the total investment capital in the month and more than two times higher compared to the same period last year. This is the month that marked an increase in the adjusted investment capital after decreasing to the lowest level in June this year, nearly 3.7 times higher to be specific.There were 334 times of capital contribution and purchase of shares of foreign investors with a total value of nearly $1.13 billion, the highest level in the past seven months of this year, accounting for 35.9 percent of total investment capital in the month, 2.2 times higher than that in last month, 2.8 times higher than the same period last year.However, in the first seven months of this year, the total newly-registered and additional capital, capital contribution, and purchase of shares merely reached $18.82 billion, equal to 93.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Implemented capital was estimated at $10.12 billion, equal to 95.9 percent over the same period last year.Among the large-scale newly registered projects, the Bac Lieu Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Power Project with a total investment of $4 billion, accounting for 42.3 percent of the total newly registered capital. This large project has made the average project scale in the first seven months higher than the same period last year, from $4.3 million in 2019 to $5.8 million in 2020.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Gia Bao