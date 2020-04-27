  1. Business

FDI capital into projects still posts increase

SGGP
Since the beginning of this year, the total foreign direct investment (FDI) capital pumped into Vietnam merely accounted for 84.5 percent of that in the same period last year.
Particularly, by April 20, the total newly-registered, additional capital, and capital contribution for share purchasing of foreign investors reached US$12.33 billion, accounting for 84.5 percent of that in the same period last year. The disbursed capital was at $5.15 billion, accounting for 90.4 percent of that in the same period last year. The newly-registered and additional capital increased compared to the same period last year, but the capital contribution for share purchasing dropped sharply, causing a decrease in the total FDI capital.

In the first four months of this year, 984 new projects were licensed with total registered capital of $6.78 billion, an increase of 26.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

By Anh Thu – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags:

Other news

See more