FDI capital into projects still posts increase

Particularly, by April 20, the total newly-registered, additional capital, and capital contribution for share purchasing of foreign investors reached US$12.33 billion, accounting for 84.5 percent of that in the same period last year. The disbursed capital was at $5.15 billion, accounting for 90.4 percent of that in the same period last year. The newly-registered and additional capital increased compared to the same period last year, but the capital contribution for share purchasing dropped sharply, causing a decrease in the total FDI capital.



In the first four months of this year, 984 new projects were licensed with total registered capital of $6.78 billion, an increase of 26.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

By Anh Thu – Translated by Thuy Doan