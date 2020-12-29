FDI capital reaches US$28.5 billion, down 25 percent

A particularly clear impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on foreign investment this year is reflected, the report of the MPI stated. However, noticeably, the realized investment capital of FDI projects this year merely decreased slightly compared to that in 2019. By December 20, the disbursement of FDI capital was estimated at US$19.98 billion, accounting for 98 percent of that in the same period last year.



Regarding the situation of registered capital, in 2020, there were 2,523 newly-licensed projects, with registered capital of $14.6 billion, down 35 percent in the volume of projects and 12.5 percent in the value of registered capital compared to the previous year; 1,140 times of projects licensed in previous years registered to adjust investment capital, with an additional capital of $6.4 billion, an increase of 10.6 percent.





By Anh Phuong – Translated by Gia Bao