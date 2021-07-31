FDI inflows to real estate sector drops

FDI inflows to real estate sector dropsNoticeably, the total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) capital reached US$16.7 billion, down by 11 percent against the same period last year. FDI inflows to real estate in seven months just reached nearly $1.2 billion, down by $1.6 billion over the same period.
Specifically, in 18 industries and fields attracting investment, the processing and manufacturing industry leads the way with a total investment capital of over $7.9 billion, accounting for 47 percent of the total registered investment capital meanwhile electricity production and distribution attracted $5.49 billion, accounting for nearly 33 percent of the total registered investment capital.
Particularly in the real estate industry, investment capital decreased sharply due to the absence of large projects.