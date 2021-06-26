Fees for Covid-hit sectors reduced by US$43 million

Specifically, 29 items have been omitted since 2020 and the first 6 months of 2021, and one more additional reduction recently took effect for the agricultural sector.

Respectively, there is a 50 percent reduction of 20 items in the securities sector, 50 percent reduction for appraisal of construction investment projects, 30 percent reduction on toll fees for passenger vehicles, 20 percent reduction for aviation, and so on.

The policy is aimed to relieve the financial burden for domestic industries affected by the pandemic, which is forecasted to last throughout 2021, said the Ministry of Finance.

By Quang Minh - Translated by Tan Nghia