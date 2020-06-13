First batch of 300 breeding pigs imported into Vietnam from Thailand

Before, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) had permitted the import of 80,000 living breeding pigs from Thailand for re-raising and slaughtering.



Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien himself checked the animal before transporting them into isolation areas.

Breeding hogs weighing from 80-100 kilogram were transported into Vietnam through Lao Bao border gate in the Central Province of Quang Tri.

These hogs are raised in enterprises following Good Agriculture Practice standard certified by Thailand Department of Animal Health which had worked with their Vietnamese peer.

The Vietnamese Department of Animal Health checked each pig before taking the pigs into isolation areas.

It is scheduled that in June, all breeding pigs imported from Thailand will be transported to Dong Hiep and Hoa Phuong farms in Dong Nai and one farm in the Southern Province of Binh Phuoc.

As per plan, the breeding pigs will supply a large quantity of pork for the market after 11 months.

Additionally, after the Ministry allowed to import hogs, a company has registered to import 120,000 hogs each weighing 80-100kg to reduce the heat of price.

It is the first time Vietnam has given the green light to the import of live pigs, in a bid to counter skyrocketing live hog prices in the domestic market.

By Thanh Hai - Translated by Uyen Phuong