First batch of fresh Vietnamese lychees exported to Japan

Earlier, in May this year, the plan to export fresh Vietnamese lychees to Japan was postponed due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, after that, Japan announced to resume the import of this fresh fruit product.



According to the regulations of the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, Japanese plant quarantine experts must directly inspect and supervise the quarantine and treatment process of each batch of exported lychees and only those batches of lychees reported to have been successfully treated are allowed to import into Japan. Mr. Hoang Trung, Director of the Department of Plant Protection under the MARD, said that Japan requested Vietnam to treat lychees with Methyl Bromide, a fumigant capable of cleaning 100 percent of pathogens. All stages, equipment, and operating skills of Vietnam have already met the requirements of Japanese experts. After being treated, the batches of Vietnamese lychees will leave for Japan.



In the afternoon on June 18, the office of the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that at the Lotte Mart Seoul Station in South Korea, Lotte Mart has cooperated with the Vietnam Embassy in South Korea to organize an event to advertise Vietnamese bananas sold at the supermarket chain of this group in South Korea as of June this year under the brand name of Lopang Banana. This is the first time that Vietnamese bananas have officially been available in the Korean retail market.



Lopang bananas are grown in Lo Pang Commune in Mang Yang District in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai where the temperature difference between day and night is quite large. They have thick peels and their sweetness is one or two times higher than the same kind. In South Korea, Lopang bananas are priced 3,980 won for 1.2 kilograms. It is expected that Lotte Mart will import around 1,600 tons of bananas from Vietnam every year to distribute at 81 hypermarkets across the country.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan