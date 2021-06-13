First batch of Vietnamese lychee arrives in France

The first batch of Vietnamese lychee arrived in France at 9 p.m. on June 12 (Hanoi time)

Fresh lychee attatched with traceability stamp “itrace247”



With traceability stamp “itrace247”, consumers in France can promptly access the basic information of exporters, processing procedures and quality certificates of exporters and detailed processes from planting, caring, harvesting and packaging, etc.

This consignment was shipped to France under the preferential tariff policy of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the cooperation between the Vietnam Trade Office in France and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency.According to Head of Vietnam Trade Office in France Mr. Vu Anh Son, the first batch of Vietnamese lychee has been exported to France amid the complicated Covid-19 pandemic.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong