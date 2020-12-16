First clam fishery receives ASC certification in Vietnam

Lenger Farm of Lenger Seafoods Vietnam were certified as meeting best social and environmental practices at a farm level.



According to the Directorate of Fisheries, ASC certification makes it easier for consumers to recognize and choose fish of traceable origin.

The ASC certification guarantees that clam is farmed in a responsible manner with minimal negative impact on the environment, farm staff and surrounding communities. This is an initiative of the World Wildlife Fund-Vietnam and the Sustainable Trade Initiative to support clam farms in the Southeast Asian country towards ASC certification.

Within 20 years, consumption demand of clams including meretrix lytara in Vietnam has increased continuously from 3.6 million tons in 2001 to 6.9 million tons in 2019 globally.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Uyen Phuong