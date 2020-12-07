First phase of Phu My Ultra White Floating Glass Factory inaugurated





The project was carried out by Viglacera Corporation, Khai Thinh Science and Technology Group Company and Vietnam Urban and Industrial Zone Development Investment Corporation (IDICO), beginning in July 2017.The Phu My Ultra White Floating Glass Factory Project was located at Phu My 2 Expansion Industrial Park with an area of nearly 15 hectares of land and its capacity of 1,500 tons of liquid glass per day.It is expected that the first phase of Phu My Ultra White Floating Glass Factory Project would be put into operation with its capacity of 600 tons of liquid glass a day.After coming into the operation, the project will contribute to giving jobs to over 300 employees.

By Ngan Nong- Translated by Huyen Huong