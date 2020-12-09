First works of Long Thanh Int’l Airport Project to be started in December





It is expected that the Aviation Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) would build the airport fence in January, 2021.Previously, 94 households whose land have been acquired in priority area of 1,800- hectare site clearance for the First Phase of Long Thanh International Airport Project were drawn for their new permanent addresses at the Loc An - Binh Son resettlement area.Accordingly, Dong Nai Province has handed over 2,600 hectares of priority land to the Ministry of Transport for implentation of Long Thanh International Airport Project.In the first phase, the project will cover 2,668 hectares of land, of which 1,800 hectares will be used for airport construction and 136 hectares will be served for transport system.

By Tien Minh – Translated by Huyen Huong