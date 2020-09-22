First-ever conference to promote Vietnamese agricultural products and foods

“The first-ever conference in the field of food and agricultural products will be held”, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade today.



Due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, Vietnam’s export of agricultural products and foodstuffs has encountered many difficulties lately.

Vietnamese customs’ statistics has shown the first eight months of 2020, the total export turnover of Agri-forestry-fishery products is estimated to reach US$ 26.15 billion, 0.9 percent lower compared to the same period last year.

Through this trade conference, both Vietnamese and foreign importers will have a better understanding of each other’s needs and abilities. Hopefully, they can sign agreements on business cooperation which will bring opportunities for all parties; therefore, it will help enterprises to overcome the present difficulties .

Moreover, enterprises can build a sustainable development strategies for the future.

During this conference, over 150 foreign enterprises and importers from India, Bangladesh, South Korea, Singapore, Myanmar, Japan, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Iran, Algeria, Brazil, Canada, the US and more than 30 Vietnamese agriculture product suppliers will have the online transactions. Vietnamese suppliers will introduce fresh and dried vegetables and fruits, rice, corn, sweet potatoes, tea, coffee, juice, confectioneries, fisheries and noodle.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan