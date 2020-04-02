Fish farmers in Tra Vinh suffer loss due to saltwater intrusion

The Department of Fisheries in Tra Vinh Province yesterday said due to drought and saltwater intrusion, thousands of snakeheads which are freshwater fishes with little, if any, tolerance for saltwater died.

Farmers reared 21 million breeding snakehead fish in 42.3 hectare but they initially harvested 10,918 tons.



Farmers in Luu Nghiep Anh Commune have lost more than 70 tons of snakehead fish because they were careless in checking salinity in rearing ponds which have higher level of saltwater; as a result, the fish died en masse.

Meanwhile, their peers in Dinh An Commune in Tra Cu District had to sell the fish at low price of VND20,000 per kilogram because the fish experienced diseases...

Presently, saltwater level in rivers in Tra Vinh Province maintained high; therefore, fisheries sector in the province should keep an eye on it cautioning farmers to change water in their rearing ponds to prevent losses.







By Nguyen Thanh - Translated by Uyen Phuong