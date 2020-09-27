Fisheries sector to be attached with logistics, processing

According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Phu Yen Province, from 2019 to now, thanks to many effective measures in implementing the Fisheries Law 2017 and combating IUU fishing, there has been no case of fishing violating the foreign waters in the province. From 2016 to 2020, Phu Yen Province has implemented four projects to supplement and complete fisheries infrastructure with a total capital of nearly VND240 billion. Currently, it has been proposing the Government to support it to consolidate fisheries infrastructure in the period from 2021 to 2025 by eight projects with a total capital of over VND1.25 trillion.



At the meeting, the representative of the Department of Science, Technology, and International Cooperation under the MARD said that the central coastal provinces of Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh have great potentials for the export of tuna, so they need to connect into a large chain to create a foothold in the world market. Especially, according to the new requirements on combating IUU fishing, provinces need to strive to improve the traceability and seafood record to have specific guidance for functional departments and enterprises.





The Border Guards instruct fishermen on the Fisheries Law. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien stressed that, along with the requirements on good supervision and management of fleets, it is necessary to improve the traceability of seafood. The traceability and seafood records need field verification to grant licenses. Provinces must step up to work harder to build a sustainable and responsible fisheries sector.



Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien added that in the coming time, the Government would approve the fisheries development strategy amid the new situation to create fisheries space associated with logistics and processing. Of which, to reduce pressure on the fishing industry, the country will aim at developing the marine aquaculture industry. Thereby, the leader of the MARD suggested that provinces must be ready to enter the new trend of the fisheries sector.







