Fishermen in Central Vietnam earn high profits from bumper tiny shrimp catch

Lately, many fishermen in the coastal Central Province of Ha Tinh have taken advantage of favourable weather to fish around coastlines. Their labor was rewarded as they caught tons of the creature.



According to Mr Bui Tuan Son, Director of the Port Authority of Ha Tinh Province, from 30 to 50 vessels carrying 1-2 tons of tiny shrimps each every day anchor in Cua Sot fishing port. It has been bustling in coastal communes such as Nghi Xuan, Cam Xuyen, Ky Anh, Thach Ha as traders and fishermen have been busy at selling and purchasing tiny shrimp.

After the 13th storm, a large number of tiny shrimps have been seen in the waters off Ha Tinh province. Just three fishermen collected around 9 tons of tiny shrimps within three days, fisherman Duong Dinh Canh in Thach Lac Commune shared.

Traders offered to buy the creature at the prices ranging from VND 6,000- 8,000 per kilogram. Tiny shrimps are for the domestic consumption and for exports. Additionally, shrimps can be made into fish sauce and shrimp paste for year-round use.

Catching this shrimps generates high incomes as well as creates many employment for locals.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan