Fishermen in Khanh Hoa Province enjoy bumper catch of skipjack tuna

According to Mai Quoc Vuong, the captain of the fishing vessel with the registered number of KH-90677-TS in Phuoc Dong Commune in Nha Trang City, his fishing boat returned to shore after a 20-day voyage at sea. During this voyage, his ship caught 20 tons of skipjack tuna at Truong Sa fishing ground in Khanh Hoa Province. With a selling price of about VND30,000 per kilogram, his fishing boat collected nearly VND600 million. After subtracting costs, his ship earns more than VND200 million in profit for this sea voyage.



Similarly, the fishing vessel with the registered number of KH-99171-TS captained by Huynh Phuoc Diem in Vinh Phuoc Ward in Nha Trang City has just returned to dock at Hon Ro Port. Mr. Diem said that he went fishing at Truong Sa fishing ground this sea voyage, catching 10 tons of skipjack tuna. Thanks to the high quality of fish, the prices were high. He earned over VND300 million.



The representative of the Hon Ro Fishing Port Management Board said that the skipjack tuna fishing vessels are returning ashore, selling fish to traders. On average, each ship has a production of 7-8 tons. A few fishing vessels met a large flock of skipjack tuna, so their output was much higher.





By Van Ngoc – Translated by Thanh Nha