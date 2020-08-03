Five banks give Da Nang US$1.07m for COVID-19 fight

The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), and Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB-Bank) each gave VND5 billion (US$215,627).

The SBV had called on them to donate to help Da Nang buy COVID-19 test kits.

With many new cases being diagnosed now, especially in Da Nang, the need to test locals and visitors there is very high, according to the SBV.

The banking industry has donated hundreds of billions of VND since the pandemic began in the country early this year.

Vietnamplus