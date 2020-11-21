Five export commodity groups reach export turnover of over US$10 billion





Notably, the country had five groups of commodities obtaining at least US$10 billion export turnover each. They comprised mobile phones and accessories ranking first with the export turnover of US$42.2 billion. It was followed by computers, electronic products and components with US$36.4 billion, textiles and garments with US$24.7 billion, machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts with US$21.2 billion and footwear with US$13.5 billion.At the same time, the category of gemstones, precious metals and relevant products reached US$2.54 billion, an increase of 30.2 percent over the same period in 2019.Particularly, the Vietnam’s export turnover to the Hong Kong (China) market touched US$2.03 billion, up nearly US$2 billion which is 45 times the number during the same period in 2019.

By Dung Le- Translated by Huyen Huong