Footwear exports into US market increase 10 percent in Q1





However, according to the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, amid the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, many Vietnamese footwear exporters said that they have not been able to close the deal for contract negotiations for the second and third quarters as footwear consumption has been declining.Many experts forecast that after the pandemic is controlled, demand for footwear in the US will highly increase. Therefore, from now, Vietnamese enterprises should strongly promote trade to the US market.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Bao Nghi