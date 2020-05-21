  1. Business

Footwear exports into US market increase 10 percent in Q1

According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, footwear is one of the key export products of Vietnam to the US with export turnover in the first quarter of this year reaching US$1.56 billion, an increase of 10 percent compared to the same period last year.
However, according to the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, amid the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, many Vietnamese footwear exporters said that they have not been able to close the deal for contract negotiations for the second and third quarters as footwear consumption has been declining.

Many experts forecast that after the pandemic is controlled, demand for footwear in the US will highly increase. Therefore, from now, Vietnamese enterprises should strongly promote trade to the US market.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Bao Nghi

