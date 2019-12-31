Forbes announces 100 largest firms in Vietnam for first time

Featured on the list are 65 firms registered on the HCM Stock Exchange (HSX), 23 firms on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCOM) and seven firms on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Fobes Vietnam evaluated the firms on revenue, profit, total assets and market capitalisation under the Forbes’s global 2000 ranking method.

Set apart from the "50 Best Listed Companies" from the HSX and HNX, the new list includes unlisted firms on the UPCOM.

Vietcombank, BIDV, VietinBank and Vingroup top the rankings.

Five of the top ten are private enterprises: Vingroup, Vinhomes, Hoa Phat, Techcombank and VPBank. Other private firms such as Thaco and Masan also rank high on the list.

The banking sector dominates with 22 firms, including six in the top ten. The oil and gas, real estate and retail sectors follow.

Petrolimex leads revenue with US$8.35 billion, while Vietcombank tops after tax profit with US$636 million.

With US$57 billion, BIDV takes first place in terms of assets, while Vingroup leads market capitalisation with approximately US$16.5 billion.

Vietnamplus