Foreign capital keeps pouring heavily into Vietnam

Of these, 1,212 projects were granted investment licenses with a total registered capital of $7.4 billion. 436 projects that were licensed in previous years registered to adjust investments for additional capital of $3.5 billion. Especially, there were 3,528 times of capital contribution and purchase of shares of foreign investors with a total value of nearly $3 billion.



Singapore was the country with the highest investment capital of nearly $4.4 billion among 58 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. Taiwan followed with $743 million, tailed by China with $695 million, Hong Kong with $500 million, South Korea with $447 million, and Japan with $221 million.



It was recorded that the production and distribution of electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioner received the highest newly-licensed foreign direct investment with the registered capital accounting for 53.8 percent of the total newly-registered capital. The industrial processing and manufacturing industry accounted for 37 percent. The remaining industries accounted for 9.2 percent.



To receive this wave of foreign investment, the Government has instructed provinces to quickly complete the infrastructure of export processing and industrial zones and effectively implement measures and incentive policies to attract suitable investment for each field.



In Ho Chi Minh City, the city’s leader has instructed the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority to quickly review the existing vacant land fund, at the same time promote the investment progress in new industrial parks to meet the diverse investment demand of enterprises. The city has 17 active export processing and industrial zones and is expected to increase to 23 zones by the end of this year.





By Ai Van – Translated by Gia Bao