Foreign investors net sell more than VND10 trillion in Q1

One of the reasons that caused the VN-Index to drop by more than 31 percent in the first three months of the year was foreign investors’ capital withdrawal which also created strong pressure on the market, especially large-cap stocks.



Particularly, foreign investors net sold more than VND10 trillion in the first quarter of this year or a total volume of 543.6 million shares. Their heavy buying in January encouraged several stocks to make a breakthrough, especially before the lunar New Year. However, in February and March, due to the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, foreign investors continuously net sold. In March alone, they net sold up to VND8.83 trillion, or 430 million shares.

By Minh Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan